AMO Coin Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $78.50 million and $6.22 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047071 BTC.

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,346,610 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

