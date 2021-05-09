Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 76.2% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

