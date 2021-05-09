Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $84.21 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

