Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

