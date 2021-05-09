Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Palomar by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

PLMR stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $520,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

