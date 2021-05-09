The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,218 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 6.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $133,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

