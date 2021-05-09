The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 2,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

