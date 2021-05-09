Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00 at Truist Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3,202.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

