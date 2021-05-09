Cwm LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 709.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

