TCF National Bank Has $880,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

