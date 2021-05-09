LSV Asset Management Has $131.30 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $131,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,227,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,995,000 after purchasing an additional 248,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 256,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $23,085,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,179,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of AMKR opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

