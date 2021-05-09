LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,920,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $149,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

