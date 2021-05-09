The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,422,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.94% of The Western Union worth $195,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

