Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.76% of Acuity Brands worth $162,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYI opened at $191.64 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

