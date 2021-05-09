Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,398,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $184,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,708 shares of company stock worth $1,125,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.