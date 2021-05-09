HC Wainwright Raises Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target to $25.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMED. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

SMED opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $267.16 million and a PE ratio of 231.18. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,968. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

