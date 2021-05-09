LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $234,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,895 shares of company stock worth $7,346,339. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

