Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RDFN. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

