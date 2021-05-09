Royal Bank of Canada Raises Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $61.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.81.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

