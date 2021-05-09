SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STKL. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 34.4% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

