Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.30

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.30 and traded as high as C$61.78. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.64, with a volume of 809,349 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI.B. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.30.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

