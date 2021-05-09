Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.18. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 18,194 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

