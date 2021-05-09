Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $127.87. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 164.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.