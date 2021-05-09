Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.50

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.50 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.89). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 41,227 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.50. The company has a market capitalization of £246.70 million and a P/E ratio of -177.50.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

