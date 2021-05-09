Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $212.44

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.44 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.67). Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 7,210 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of £77.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.69.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

