UniLend (UFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.75 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $24.28 million and $4.75 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00084161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00105288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.96 or 0.00783762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.93 or 0.09035799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047000 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

