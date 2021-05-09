YVS.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004659 BTC on major exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and $250,894.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00250311 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.10 or 0.01211707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00766161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,415.63 or 1.00232395 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 517,566 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

