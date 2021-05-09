Abyss 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.09 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $16.59 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00084161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00105288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.96 or 0.00783762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.93 or 0.09035799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047000 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

