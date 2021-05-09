Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

