Rosenblatt Securities Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $180.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Teradyne stock opened at $128.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.39. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,470,000 after buying an additional 620,157 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

