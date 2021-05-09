Needham & Company LLC Boosts TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target to $17.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

