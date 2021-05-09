Craig Hallum Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $210.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,431,000 after acquiring an additional 88,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

