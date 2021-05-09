THORChain Achieves Market Cap of $4.29 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $18.03 or 0.00031475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $4.29 billion and $127.56 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00250311 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $694.10 or 0.01211707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00766161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,415.63 or 1.00232395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,877,777 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

