Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.69 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.93.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,884,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

