1,132 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82.

