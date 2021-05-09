Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $383.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.