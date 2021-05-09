Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 99,273 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,273 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of Realty Income worth $156,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $313,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 472,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

