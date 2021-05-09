Creative Planning Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ciena were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,115. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

