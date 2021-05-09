Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651,893 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 101,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $204,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $124.43 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

