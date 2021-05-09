Creative Planning Buys Shares of 28,651 Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $944,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the fourth quarter worth $5,296,000.

NYSE:ACIC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

