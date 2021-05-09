Creative Planning Purchases 1,092 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CLFD stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $128,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,936. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

