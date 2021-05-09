BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.93.
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.91 and a 200 day moving average of $264.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46.
In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 754.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Further Reading: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.