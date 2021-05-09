BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.93.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.91 and a 200 day moving average of $264.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 754.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.