Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

