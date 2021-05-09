Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

