Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Celsius by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.10 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

