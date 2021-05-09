35,276 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $34.02 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $983.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

