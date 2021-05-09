Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $254.00 at Morgan Stanley

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.02.

Shares of SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.79. Square has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

