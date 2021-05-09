Raymond James Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $146.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.35.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.