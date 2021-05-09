Arrow Financial Corp Increases Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 109,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDP opened at $26.45 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.