UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other analysts have also commented on UMH. Aegis started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $18,069,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

